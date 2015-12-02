Kris Jenner seems like the type of mom who'd slash a bad son-in-law's tires, or maybe cover him in raw steak right before letting the dogs loose. But maybe we've got the wrong end of the stick. According to the Kardashian matriarch's Instagram, she's actually got a soft spot for daughter Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.
He and the oldest Kardashian daughter split in July after photos of him hanging out with an ex-girlfriend surfaced. Disick, who is father to Kardashian's three young children, was also accused of being on a party binge while she recovered from the recent birth of youngest son Reign.
Lately, there's been talk of, if not a romantic reconciliation, improved relations between the exes. Disick has sought treatment for his issues, and spent Thanksgiving with the assorted Kardashian/Jenner clan. He also seems to have won over Kourtney's mom, with Mama Jenner using some very effusive hashtags to describe her feelings for him in a recent Instagram.
"This is one of the true loves of my life," she captioned a photo of her and Disick. "Feel so blessed to have him as the baby daddy to my grandkids. You are amazing @letthelordbewithyou and I love you."
Disick hasn't responded that those heartfelt sentiments on social media, though he has shared photos of fancy cars and a paparazzi shot of himself. We expected nothing less.
OPENER IMAGE: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
