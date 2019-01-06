Is That A Ring On Your Finger, Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner is showing off some serious bling on a certain ring finger and it has not gone unnoticed. Now the question is, to borrow an important clarification from Sex & The City’s Samantha Jones, is this is a ring with diamonds or a diamond ring?
On Saturday, Jenner posted what appears to be a bathroom selfie on Instagram. In the photo, she’s showing off several shiny rings, including one on a very important finger. But whether there’s any meaning behind the picture is up for debate.
Here’s what we know: Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott recently opened up about wanting to pop the question and called Jenner his wife onstage in November, so the engagement alert is justified. But, Scott also said he was waiting until he had an opportunity for a “fire” proposal. Given the white hot spotlight on the Kardashian-Jenner family, it seems unlikely such a fire could burn unnoticed, even if the couple wanted it to (which, considering Jenner’s love-of-bling most recently extends to a Louis Vuitton-printed baby Lamborghini for 10-month-old daughter Stormi, they probably wouldn’t).
While it’s possible the reality TV star and beauty mogul really didn’t think about her jewelry placement before taking the photo, she’s also been known to tease fake engagements in the past. Who can forget that 2017 Snapchat where Jenner showed off a shiny butterfly ring on that special finger while driving?
We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more clues until Jenner is ready to reveal the truth. In the meantime, can’t a kind-of-self-made billionaire just lounge around the house wearing diamonds in peace?
