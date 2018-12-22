Kylie Jenner Got Stormi A Very On-Brand Gift: A Baby Lamborghini

For a baby’s first Christmas, they typically receive gifts like onesies, binkies, and blankies — items that make their mom’s life easier. But Stormi Webster, a 10-month-old infant, got a toy Lamborghini for Christmas from momma Kylie Jenner, because of course she did.
Jenner shared an image of Stormi’s gift on her Instagram Story — but we should say gifts, because baby Stormi received not one, but two kiddie sports cars. One of them is a cherry red Ferrari that reminds us of the joyride in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The other features a custom Louis Vuitton multicolored logo print with a black interior — clearly a present that is more for mom than baby.
The mini Lambo is available on Amazon for $389, and for Stormi, the Louis Vuitton monogram surely cost extra. Stormi will still have to wait another year or so to properly use the toy, however. Per the manufacturer's guidance, it is “perfect for children 2-4 years of age.”
Stormi’s feet may not be able to reach the pedals, but luckily it can be remote-operated, so Jenner can help Stormi get her zoom on. Jenner, a billionaire, is a noted connoisseur of very expensive cars. Boyfriend Travis Scott gifted her a Ferrari, and ex-boyfriend Tyga possibly re-gifted her the Mercedes he bought for ex Blac Chyna. Jenner also owns a Rolls Royce and Ranger. Clearly, Stormi’s budding car collection is in very good hands.
