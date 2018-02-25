Kylie Jenner's Push Present From Travis Scott Is Very Expensive & Pretty Unoriginal

What do you get the girl who has everything? Um... something she sort of already has, we guess.
Not that Kylie Jenner seems to mind. Stormi Webster's mama proudly documented her "push present" (a gift presented to a new mother after she's given birth) from boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott on social media, and it's a doozy: a slick black Ferrari that should look SO cute next to the Ferraris she already owns.
According to Teen Vogue, this Ferrari LaFerrari is valued at a cool $1.4 million, which amounts to roughly $150K per month of pregnancy.
There's no doubting that it's a gift right up Jenner's alley. The reality star is famed for her love of expensive cars — so much so that her last boyfriend, rapper Tyga, racked up a significant amount of debt on surprising her with a Mercedes-Benz Maybach and, yes, a Ferrari 458 Spider, which was said to be leased. There's a lesson there, folks — though, it must be said, there's something so extra about buying your girlfriend the same car that her ex reportedly had repossessed.
So Scott won't win any points for creativity, but that's fine. Jenner's luxury car collection reportedly includes a Land Rover, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith. So, it stands to reason that she'd very much rather have some new wheels than, say, jewellery or a small island, or whatever else it is that rich people buy each other.
We can't wait to see her try and squeeze a car seat — or heck, even a bulky diaper bag — into that Batmobile-style sucker. Does Ferrari make minivans, or nah?
