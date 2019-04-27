Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Gift To Travis Scott Is Larger Than Life — But It’s Not A Car

The couple celebrated Scott’s upcoming 28th birthday by transforming themselves into Iron Man and Captain Marvel (or, for licensing purposes, Iron Flame and Captain Lip Kit) on Thursday night. But that wasn’t all Scott had to celebrate his big day — on Friday, a giant billboard covered with black-and-white photos of Jenner and Stormi was erected in West Hollywood.
“Happy Birthday Daddy!” part of the billboard (presumably from Stormi) reads, alongside a headshot of the baby. “Love, Mommy & Stormi XO.”
Jenner, who has talked about her anxiety and shyness, makes an unexpected and interesting departure from her usual style with this very public present. She used to love giving (and getting) luxury cars, and the s shift from an expensive material item to what, among hyper-rich people, likely equates to a handmade birthday card, is an interesting one. Only Jenner can know what prompted it, but it is a noticeable difference in her gifting patterns.
Jenner also hinted at the relationship’s next steps during Scott’s birthday party. Scott’s Avengers-themed cake, captured in an Instagram story by Kim Kardashian West, said, “Happy Birthday Husband!”
This isn’t necessarily an indication that anything has changed for the couple, as both Jenner and Scott have thrown around husband-and-wife titles before. But it’s another sign that marriage could be on the horizon for them — or, possibly, they have no real plans to get married right now, but like trolling anyone who’s willing to go along with it.
Scott’s birthday technically isn’t until April 30, which makes us wonder — what else might be in store for Iron Flame? We’ll have to wait to find out.
