Kylie Jenner Shares How She's Learned To Cope With Her Anxiety

As a businesswoman, Snapchat master, and the youngest installment in the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, Kylie Jenner lives a very public life. As stressful as that amount of attention can be, Jenner's dealt with it since adolescence — and it's proven to be a major source of the reality star's anxiety. In a recent interview with Complex, Jenner opened up about how anxiety still affects her life, and how she's learning to manage it.
While discussing a particularly trying part of her life last year, Jenner said that she "never went out." She went on, "If I tried to go to the movies or something, I would stop breathing in the middle and just cry. I'm surprised there aren't videos of me out there. I felt super trapped, like everybody was watching me." We have an idea why she felt that way.
Jenner explained that her anxiety is much more manageable now that she's learned to listen to herself. "I learned to slow down everything, focus on things that I love, and say no to things I didn't want to do. I used to [agree] to do everything, but when I started taking control of my life again, I felt better," she said in the interview.
Jenner's approach to dealing with anxiety is actually backed by science, too. Research has found that letting yourself say no to additional tasks can truly help you feel less overwhelmed. Of course, for people with clinical anxiety, chances are that no amount of time management will completely solve it — in that case, learning how to live with anxiety and panic attacks via treatment is important.
If you are dealing with anxiety or panic attacks, remember that there is no shame in seeking help.
While discussing a particularly trying part of her life last year, Jenner said that she "never went out." She went on, "If I tried to go to the movies or something, I would stop breathing in the middle and just cry. I'm surprised there aren't videos of me out there. I felt super trapped, like everybody was watching me." We have an idea why she felt that way.
Jenner explained that her anxiety is much more manageable now that she's learned to listen to herself. "I learned to slow down everything, focus on things that I love, and say no to things I didn't want to do. I used to [agree] to do everything, but when I started taking control of my life again, I felt better," she said in the interview.
Jenner's approach to dealing with anxiety is actually backed by science, too. Research has found that letting yourself say no to additional tasks can truly help you feel less overwhelmed. Of course, for people with clinical anxiety, chances are that no amount of time management will completely solve it — in that case, learning how to live with anxiety and panic attacks via treatment is important.
If you are dealing with anxiety or panic attacks, remember that there is no shame in seeking help.
Advertisement