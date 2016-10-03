How To Stop Feeling So Stressed, According To Science

. OK, yes, before we go further we need to say that in general, research on aromatherapy, which is the use of pleasant-smelling essential oils to improve well-being, is limited. However, some studies have pointed to a link between sniffing a l

emon or citrus scent and a reduction in circulating stress hormones

. And according to a small Korean study from 2009, a necklace may be a great way to take your stress-relieving aromatherapy with you.



For the study, the researchers separated 36 stressed out high school girls into two groups. The first group got an aromatherapy necklace to wear that allowed them to inhale the scent from a bergamot orange, while the other group got a necklace with an artificial scent. Over the course of a week, the researchers tracked the young women’s stress responses, including blood pressure, stress hormones and how stressed they said they felt. Then, there was a two-week wash-out period and the groups switched treatments for another week.



In the end, the researchers found that the participants’ reported stress levels, blood pressure, and hormone levels were lower when they used the aromatherapy. This suggests that there may be true benefits of the essential oils themselves (which is exciting!), but even if it does end up just being a placebo effect, it can’t hurt. Plus, who doesn’t like to smell good?