Kylie Jenner & Tyga Expand Their Car Repertoire

Kylie Jenner just one-upped her birthday present from boyfriend, Tyga, by gifting him a pretty expensive set of wheels. This comes as no surprise as Jenner and Tyga love to spend money.
Together, the two now have a wide variety of notable cars including a 2017 Mercedes-Maybach, a custom Land Rover, and a white Ferrari, to name a few. One car that they reportedly no longer have though? That red Ferrari that was supposedly repossessed while Jenner was at the Bentley dealership on August 30.
If the repossession reports are true, then it seems that Jenner's already replaced the luxury set of wheels.
The 18-year-old uploaded videos to her Snapchat documenting white Bentley that she appears to have purchased for "T," as she calls him. Jenner explained that the surprise was almost ruined when "blogs" found out she shopping for a new car for him. She even had to "lie to T" to keep up the surprise.
Ugh, those pesky blogs nearly ruining Tyga's new ride.
