Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Ready For The Iron Throne, Thank You Very Much

House Targaryen can keep its dragons: House Webster has staked its claim to the Seven Kingdoms, and it’s bringing the fire.
On Saturday, Travis Scott took to Instagram to boast his many titles, Game of Thrones-style.
“House of Flame,” Scott wrote beneath the image, announcing himself in a manner not unlike our favorite Mother of Dragons. “Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st; Husband of the Goddess K; Protector of the Seven Kingdoms; Blatt.”
A set of photos showed Scott looking Westeros-ready, complete with armor, chainmail, and a matte grey Bentley — and his Khaleesi had a few things to say about that.
“Oh Lord Webster!!” Kylie Jenner commented, clearly into the look. The couple has been feeling the love lately, planning a tropical getaway together and spending time together at this year’s Coachella.
“Protect my realm,” Jenner added, to which he sent back a water droplets emoji. Fans’ reactions ranged from “LOL” to cringe, but much like Game of Thrones itself, everyone had something to say about it.
“...watches game of thrones once...," one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Game of [fire emoji].” Another user commented, amusingly, “he’s gon fight the white walkers.”
Scott’s obvious GOT fandom does not stop at Instagram posts, though. His light cosplay comes fresh off the heels of his new Game of Thrones-inspired single, “Power Is Power.” Scott joins The Weeknd and SZA on the track, singing and rapping verses following the story arcs of several main characters in the show: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the Night King.
The song is part of the upcoming album For The Thrones, a collection of original songs that take inspiration from the hit HBO series as it reaches its much-anticipated conclusion — and just like Scott and Jenner, we’ll be watching to see who finally takes the Iron Throne.
