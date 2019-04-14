Kylie Jenner Has Landed At Coachella — Will She Run Into Jordyn Woods There?

Kylie Jenner ditched Los Angeles for the desert this weekend to catch part of the first weekend of Coachella. On Friday, Jordyn Woods was seen on a Coachella stage with lifelong friend Jaden Smith during his set. The Coachella grounds may be huge, but the most exclusive areas aren’t. So, are Woods and Jenner taking care not to run into each other, or are they making up backstage in some area mere mortals could never get in to?
The last we saw of Woods at the music and arts festival is from yesterday evening on her Instagram. She posted a captionless selfie in front of what appears to be the house she’s staying in, based on another photo from Friday.
Jenner and Woods have had limited contact since their falling out in February over the cheating scandal between Woods and Tristan Thompson, according to People. There is some evidence that they’re not completely out of touch: the ex-best friends still follow each other on Instagram. Jenner could have easily seen that Woods was going. Woods shared a photo of her appearance during Smith’s set, captioning it, “only @c.syresmith would perform on a flying Tesla. I’m so proud of you my guy!!! Here’s a shot of the moment I ran on stage.” Kendall Jenner was reportedly at Smith’s set, as they too are longtime friends, and would have seen Woods on-stage.
Woods has been a longtime friend of the entire Smith family, who have shown support for her during the cheating scandal. She even appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story.
Coachella holds a special significance for Jenner. It’s where she and Travis Scott were first romantically linked in 2017, so it comes as no surprise that the couple would try and make it for at least a day of the festival. Yesterday, Jenner posted a cute couple photo of her and Scott leaving on a private jet for the festival captioned with a series of emojis.
Both Jenner and Woods haven’t posted to their Instagram stories indicating that they are at the festival at the same time. While Woods has been getting back out there after taking a break during the height of the cheating scandal, it’s not clear whether she and Jenner have seen each other since everything went down.
