Kylie Jenner Has Landed At Coachella — Will She Run Into Jordyn Woods There?

Jenner and Woods have had limited contact since their falling out in February over the cheating scandal between Woods and Tristan Thompson , according to People. There is some evidence that they’re not completely out of touch: the ex-best friends still follow each other on Instagram . Jenner could have easily seen that Woods was going. Woods shared a photo of her appearance during Smith’s set, captioning it, “only @c.syresmith would perform on a flying Tesla. I’m so proud of you my guy!!! Here’s a shot of the moment I ran on stage.” Kendall Jenner was reportedly at Smith’s set, as they too are longtime friends, and would have seen Woods on-stage.