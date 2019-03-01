A Guide To Jordyn Woods' Family — & Why This Scandal Is Just As Hard For Them

We are all still reeling after Jordyn Woods' emotional interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show, Red Table Talk. She addressed rumors that she and Tristan Thompson became intimate at Thompson's house party in February.
Many may be wondering what the Smiths have to do with all this, and the answer is that the three families — the Woods, Kardashians, and the Smiths — have been closely linked for years.
The 21-year-old model's late father John Woods, who passed away from cancer in January 2017, was a television sound engineer who met Will Smith while working on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. His daughter even called Smith "Uncle Willy" on Instagram for his birthday, with a photo of the two of them when she was a child.
Advertisement
As a result of their close bond, Woods became close with Jaden Smith, and even wrote in a caption Instagram, "Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We've Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born [sic]." It was he who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner, as the Smiths and the Kardashians have been friends for some time. Woods' mother and manager, Elizabeth Woods, recently attended an event for Jaden Smith with Jordyn Woods' younger sister Jodie, who is 12. Woods also has two brothers, younger brother and model John Woods III and older brother Joshua Woods, who works as a tattoo artist in Los Angeles.
During the interview with Pinkett Smith, Woods revealed she wanted to appear on the show to help out her family, who have been intensely affected by the alleged cheating scandal. Because while Khloé Kardashian said publicly that Woods "broke up her family," Woods underscored that the strife has rippled out to those closest to her.
“Everyone’s safety is now…We can’t leave the house,” she said. “My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school and she’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store. I’m not here to play the victim. I’m here to take responsibility.”
Advertisement