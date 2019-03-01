Story from Pop Culture

That Jordyn Woods Interview Is Inspiring The Best Twitter Memes

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.
Last week, reports surfaced that accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. For people who don't watch the Super Bowl, this is basically their Super Bowl.
While the Kardashians very publicly distanced themselves from Woods, she remained silent – until today. Pretty much everyone tuned in to see her tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk. It was there Woods clarified that she didn't sleep with Thompson and instead, says she was over at his house with a group of friends after a night out and he kissed her when she left.
"On the way out he did kiss me...no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. She says she then left immediately and "didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"
Woods said she initially told the Kardashians that nothing happened at Thompson's house, but when the rumors came out, she had to come clean. However, it was too late. Even after Woods's moving interview, Khloé Kardashian was still upset.
"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Meanwhile, the rest of us are watching this drama like:
Twitter is having a field day with the recent developments. The messier this whole situation gets, the more people have to say on social media. Responses are ranging from confusion about Woods's side of the story to disappointment with Kardashian for blaming Woods instead of Thompson.
"All this over a damn kiss!?" one fan commented.
"Me trying to draw up a mental floor plan of the chair/couch/chair/arm-of-couch," another tweeted in response to Woods's explanation for how she and Thompson were sitting next to each other.
"Jordyn— DID YOU TRY APOLOGIZING TO KHLOÉ PRIVATELY? YES OR NO?!" another asked in response to the women's conflicting accounts.
"When I have a mental breakdown in public," another joked in response to Woods stressing this was not a publicity stunt.
In the end, though, most people were convinced by Woods's heartfelt interview. One mistake has put her on the receiving end of an unheard of amount of harassment, and it's lucky she has Jada Pinkett and Will Smith to take her in.
