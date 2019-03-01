That Jordyn Woods Interview Is Inspiring The Best Twitter Memes

Last week, reports surfaced that accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. For people who don't watch the Super Bowl, this is basically their Super Bowl.
While the Kardashians very publicly distanced themselves from Woods, she remained silent – until today. Pretty much everyone tuned in to see her tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk. It was there Woods clarified that she didn't sleep with Thompson and instead, says she was over at his house with a group of friends after a night out and he kissed her when she left.
"On the way out he did kiss me...no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. She says she then left immediately and "didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"
Woods said she initially told the Kardashians that nothing happened at Thompson's house, but when the rumors came out, she had to come clean. However, it was too late. Even after Woods's moving interview, Khloé Kardashian was still upset.
"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Meanwhile, the rest of us are watching this drama like:
Lurking this Red Table Talk convo and shutting the hell up like pic.twitter.com/e0yHK6Ekc7— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 1, 2019
Twitter is having a field day with the recent developments. The messier this whole situation gets, the more people have to say on social media. Responses are ranging from confusion about Woods's side of the story to disappointment with Kardashian for blaming Woods instead of Thompson.
"All this over a damn kiss!?" one fan commented.
All this over a damn kiss!? #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/JgEjzKXKBF— dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 1, 2019
"Me trying to draw up a mental floor plan of the chair/couch/chair/arm-of-couch," another tweeted in response to Woods's explanation for how she and Thompson were sitting next to each other.
Me trying to draw up a mental floor plan of the chair/couch/chair/arm-of-couch #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/FLfErSCvrp— chrissy b (@xtinebianx) March 1, 2019
"Jordyn— DID YOU TRY APOLOGIZING TO KHLOÉ PRIVATELY? YES OR NO?!" another asked in response to the women's conflicting accounts.
Jordyn— DID YOU TRY APOLOGIZING TO KHLOÉ PRIVATELY? YES OR NO?! #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/jvRXqE7tJh— Ashley Christine (@Ash_Christine_) March 1, 2019
"When I have a mental breakdown in public," another joked in response to Woods stressing this was not a publicity stunt.
When I have a mental breakdown in public #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/EVPq2QECld— Danni Juhl ? (@djuhls) March 1, 2019
In the end, though, most people were convinced by Woods's heartfelt interview. One mistake has put her on the receiving end of an unheard of amount of harassment, and it's lucky she has Jada Pinkett and Will Smith to take her in.
#JordynWoods #RedTableTalk— shellz (@shelli_fabulous) March 1, 2019
Will: this world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it.
Me : pic.twitter.com/rd4W8ipx3C
