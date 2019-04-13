Jordyn Woods Continues Her Comeback At Jaden Smith's Coachella Set — & Kendall Was There

Scandal where? Jordyn Woods’s career seems to be flourishing despite the drama surrounding her personal life — and she just made an appearance onstage at Coachella.
Woods joined her longtime friend Jaden Smith during his performance on Friday, in a complete surprise to fans. They knew she would be attending based on her desert chic Instagram stories, but her popping up onstage was a shock. One fan got a video of Woods running offstage wearing a mask and sunglasses, which is pretty much the uniform for Coachella’s desert setting.
Kendall Jenner, who was in the audience, might have been the most shocked by Woods’s surprise appearance during Smith’s set.
Woods waved to fans from the stage.
Jenner and Smith have also been friends for years, and he even was a guest on her Zaza World Radio show the morning of the performance. Of course, she went to support him, but indirectly interacting with Woods was probably not a part of her plan. She posted from the crowd during Smith’s set, but Woods can’t be seen in the zoomed-out shot.
If you recall, Jenner’s sister Kholé Kardashian accused Woods of ruining her family when Woods came clean about kissing Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s then-boyfriend. Since then most of the family — even Kylie Jenner, Wood’s former best friend and roommate — have seemingly turned their backs on Woods.
Despite all the drama, Woods seems to be moving forward. In addition to Coachella, Woods is also starring in a music video for Justin Roberts’s "Way Too Much." Woods is literally rebuilding herself in the new video, where she and model Sofia Jamora are built into Barbie-type robots. The Blast also reported that Woods was "flooded" with brand opportunities since the incident.
As Woods appears unbothered by the scandal at this point hopefully everyone involved will meet her on this higher plane. If her run-in with Kendall is any indication, maybe a reunion is right around the corner.
