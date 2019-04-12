Jordyn Woods' Reinvention Continues In New Music Video

One of Jordyn Woods' first post-cheating-scandal projects has arrived, and it's a total reinvention. For the first time, the influencer, who fell from grace after it was reported that she kissed Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is starring in a music video, and it's for a pretty unexpected artist. Woods has joined forces with Justin Roberts, a 16-year-old member of Jake Paul's Team 10, for his new music video for "Way Too Much."
Woods skillfully navigated the cheating scandal, giving an interview to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk taking ownership for her role in the drama, but clarifying that it was Thompson who kissed her when she was leaving his house party. This one moment has since caused her to be unfairly villainized.
Advertisement
"They're putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public persecution," she said on the Facebook Watch show. "The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat for days. I would just try to sleep and hope that I could wake up and this wouldn't be true."
Luckily, this music video is another step towards Woods rebuilding herself — literally. In the video, Woods, alongside Roberts and model Sofia Jamora, is built into a Barbie-type robot and sealed behind packaging, as our protagonist must choose between the two (plastic) women.
"Way too much for me, way too much for me, girl I'm only 16," Roberts laments in the lyrics.
Woods and Roberts had not met prior to this project, the singer revealed in an interview with Extra, but this could be the beginning of Woods' YouTube career. The Kardashians may have reality TV, but after Red Table Talk, it's clear Woods can captivate the internet — even if Roberts doesn't choose her at the end of his video.
Watch Woods in action below.
Advertisement