Jordyn Woods' First Post-Scandal Project Is Unexpected

Jordyn Woods has seemingly been flooded with offers since she spoke her piece about her night with Tristan Thompson, but I never expected those offers to have anything to do with Jake Paul. It appears Justin Roberts, a member of Team 10 (Jake Paul’s influencer talent incubator…thing) has partnered with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF on a music video, and that’s what Woods has been teasing on Instagram.
On Wednesday, Woods posted a short video of herself on a set of some type. We pondered — is it a modeling shoot? A new makeup collaboration? No, it’s a music video for a song written by a 16-year-old whose most popular release bragged that he had “six figures” when he “was only four.”
The song, “Way Too Much,” is slated to come out April 12, according to Roberts’ Instagram, but Extra captured a brief behind-the-scenes. Roberts told the outlet that he just met Jordyn that day, but this could be the beginning of a friendship.
That means Jordyn Woods could get fully embedded in YouTube culture. Is joining Team 10 in her future? Or is she going to pull an Olivia Jade and just pal around with famous YouTubers while running her own channel solo?
I’m okay with whatever the answer is as long as it ends with the 21-year-old titling a video “STORYTIME: The Kardashians Turned On Me” and giving us 40 minutes of tea that E! could never deliver. And, I guess, a Justin Roberts music video.
