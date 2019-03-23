Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Going On Vacation To Fix Their Relationship?

Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for all day: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be going on a tropical vacation.
Jenner and Scott are in the midst of planning a family trip that will take place when Scott is on a break from his Astroworld Tour next week, according to TMZ. An unnamed source told the tabloid that this is an attempt for the couple to regain stability following reports that Scott cheated on Jenner, and they are clearing their schedules and working with a travel agent to minimize distractions on the trip.
This is all unverified and subject to change. Scott’s representative denied the reports of cheating, and Jenner and Scott may very well end up not going on vacation at all next week. Still, the assertion that the last month or so has been stressful for Jenner and Scott passes the smell test. The reports of trouble in their relationship followed the news that Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods had been briefly entangled with Tristan Thompson, who is Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend (and daughter’s father). What newly-minted billionaire wouldn’t want a vacation after all that?
It is also possible that this is a trip without a specific agenda. Maybe, Jenner and Scott want to spend some quality time with Stormi on a beach while Scott happens to be on a break, simply because they are a family and they love one another. After all, weirder things have happened.
