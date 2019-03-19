Kylie Jenner May Have Found A Solution To Her Jordyn Woods Problem

If the Kardashians are looking for yet another reality show to add to their E! roster, may we suggest a Bachelor-style competition to find Kylie Jenner a new BFF?
Before Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal overshadowed pretty much every piece of pop culture news, Jenner's live-in bestie Jordyn Woods was vilified for allegedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's partner — and the father of her daughter — Tristan Thompson. Woods stated her piece on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, during which the former Good American model tearfully claimed that the alleged kiss with Thompson was blown way out of proportion.
Advertisement
While Khloé did acknowledge Woods' public apology on Twitter (it was not great), Kylie has been silent about her pal's dismissal from the Kardashian clan. A source for People now claims that Jenner is keeping her options open in terms of friends.
"She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with," the source for People alleges. "After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."
Whether or not the report is accurate, I think that's a pretty fair assessment — after all, no one can be everything to another person, be it a best friend or a partner.
Still, for those of us holding out hope that Woods and Jenner can work things out, the duo's Instagram suggests it's possible. Some people think that the timing of their eerily similar Instagram pics suggests they are communicating in secret in hopes of mending their friendship. Well, either that, or attempting to one-up the other, but I'm an optimist!
Advertisement