The initial details about the college admissions scandal had barely been revealed when dream fictional casting calls for the inevitable movie-version started flooding social media. The plot? A hoard of wealthy, white families who don’t trust their privileged kids to get into college, and instead, outsource the entire process. (And according to court documents, they really outsourced, from Photoshopping their kids heads onto the bodies of athletes, to filling out their college application for them.) It would be a look into the lives of the 21st century elite (but not super elite because those people buy buildings in a much more legal, but still morally questionable, process). The potential film wrote itself, and there's already been a book deal locked down.
So, who will play this cast of characters? There’s a lot to work with: 50 people charged across six states, a slew of academic people called out for negligence — and then there’s the FBI crew who spent months looking into “Operation Varsity Blues," wiretapping the conversations between actresses Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and their husbands. From the campuses of the University of Southern California to New Haven — ok, Yale — this million dollar scandal needs the Hollywood treatment.
Let’s get to casting. Also, Sofia Coppola, call me. We have work to do.
Lori Loughlin played by….
Fuller House star Loughlin has become the most prominent name involved in the scandal, due to the fact that her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was also indicted for participating in the scheme. Her two daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella, 20, have also become well-known beyond their Instagram and YouTube fame due to their high-profile friend group.
Ricky Martin
After his performance as Gianna Versaces’ grieving lover in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the singer turned performer knows a thing or two about looking distressed while dressing well.
Olivia Jade Giannulli played by....
Where to begin with Olivia Jade? After having to turn her yacht around to deal with the scandal, the influencer and reluctant college student has become the face of the scandal.
Zoey Deutch
Once you take a look at her stacked IMdB page, you realize that Deutch is well-versed in the world of complicated teenage girls. As the daughter of an actress herself, she could play the part of a “famous because of your parents, but also because of your own accomplishments” complex to a T. Also, Elsie Fisher would also be required to appear in a cameo of sorts. Maybe the Olivia Jade character can be watching Eighth Grade in a scene.
Bella Giannulli played by…
Poor Bella. The older of the two Giannulli sisters, Bella also got into USC with the (illegal) assistance of William Rick Singer. And like her sister Olivia, she has reportedly left the school and will not be returning over fear of bullying. She also made her social media private the moment the scandal dropped. She is definitely the most private of the Loughlin-Giannulli clan.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Grace Moretz would compliment Deutch as the less-talked-about Giannulli sister, not just because of their similar appearance, but also because Grace Moretz and Deutch are friends in real life. They often support each other’s projects, which is a very sisterly thing to do.
Felicity Huffman played by…
Huffman and her family were allegedly woken up by FBI agents with guns drawn on the morning of her arrest for her involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. Huffman was later released on a $250,000 bail. She also deleted all her social media, including her blog What The Flicka? in response to the scandal.
Toni Collette
You know Huffman has been screaming over this. You know Collette knows how to scream. Done and done.
Kiernan Shipka
Huffman allegedly had Singer and his accomplices assist her with changing her daughter's SAT score ahead while she applied for colleges. It sounds like her mother wanted a bit of magic to help her daughter get into her dream school. Shipka, who plays Sabrina the teenage witch on Netflix's reboot of the series, knows a thing or two about that.
Georgia Macy played by…
Georgia, pictured here between her parents, is still in high school. She currently attends Westbridge in Los Angeles, set to graduate in 2020. She does not appear to be involved in the scam. She only has 1,000 Instagram followers, but many of the comments are currently reprimanding her for her mother's alleged crimes.
William Rick Singer played by….
The story of Singer, the mastermind at the heart of this scandal, goes way further back than many may realize. The New York Times writes in detail about his long-standing roots in the field of college admissions. He even once pitched a reality TV show about his rich clients and everything he did for them to try to help their kids get into elite schools.
Jovan Vavic played by…
Vavic, USC's well-known and lauded water polo coach, was one of the college's employees indicted for bribery in the scam. He was fired immediately following the indictment. Vavic also has four children — three of which played on his award-winning team.
Donna Heinel (not pictured) played by…
Heinel, USC’s senior associate athletic director, was one of those arrested for their involvement in the national scandal. She allegedly accepted upwards of $1.3 million in exchanged for helping parents fake that their children were on athletic scholarships at the school, when in fact, most of the students had never played that sport before.
Lynn Swan played by…
Swan, a former Steelers player and current athletic director at USC, maintains his innocence and will not resign from his position due to the scandal.
