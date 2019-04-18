There are only five episodes of Game Of Thrones left, but that doesn't mean we aren't impatient for the ending to be revealed. Reddit already has a bunch of theories that predict the end of the show, and now that The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott's new GOT-inspired song, "Power Is Power," has been released, there may just be a few more spoilers to parse through.
Each singer in the song takes on the perspective of a different character in the show. From the first verse, it's clear The Weeknd is Jon Snow (Kit Harington):
"I was born of the ice and snow / With the winter wolves, in the dark, alone / The wildest night, I became the one."
And SZA is clearly Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), with this sly lyric referring to her romance with Jon Snow:
"I went down for the coldest one / And I know I'll win 'cause I played before, yeah / I don't know with whatever you say / I don't know if we need it your way."
Then Travis Scott takes on the Night King, based on his harsh, villainous rhetoric, and the fact that White Walkers are notoriously hard to kill:
"Lift the mask, they gon' have to see what they can't erase / I took a life, so I took it back (Do-do-do-do-do, yeah) / Danger's on my mind (Ah) / Ain't no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it."
But they all sing the chorus, and that's what makes the song interesting:
"A knife in my heart / Couldn't slow me down (Couldn't slow me down) / 'Cause power is power ('Cause power is power) / The fire never goes out / I rise from my scars / Nothing hurts me now (Nothing hurts me now) / 'Cause power is power ('Cause power is power) / Now watch me burn it down."
All three characters can relate to these lyrics in different ways. Jon Snow had a knife in his heart before he was resurrected, whereas Daenerys had a (metaphorical) knife in her heart when her brother betrayed her and then lost Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). As for the Night King? A dragonstone knife in his heart is what turned him from human to White Walker.
It's the fire imagery that could be a big hint, especially given the recent Reddit theory about how to kill the White Walkers. "Now watch me burn it down" suggests that that's how this will all end — be it the death of the White Walkers, or of Westerosi in general. It's fire that kills wights, and fire that could destroy the Grand Weirwood responsible for the kingdom's magic.
A full Game Of Thrones-inspired album, For The Throne, drops April 26 — so it's safe to say more clues are coming.
