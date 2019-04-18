The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott are collabed on a new track for Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season titled "Power Is Power" as part of the upcoming For The Throne album with contributions from artists like Ellie Goulding and Maren Morris. Long rumored on Reddit and stray fan pages, Pitchfork reports that The Weeknd was brought on board to make a song inspired by the hit HBO fantasy series and later enlisted SZA and Scott for the project.
"Power And Power" has the three artists taking on the perspectives of three important characters: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the Night King.
"I rise from my scars / Nothing hurts me now," The Weeknd sings in the chorus. "‘Cause power is power / Now watch me burn it down."
The song will apparently be featured on Game Of Thrones, per Pitchfork. While the idea of a dragon taking flight as The Weeknd croons about winter is certainly enticing, there’s now the question of how the show will actually use this new single, considering hip-hop and R&B aren’t exactly charting (or even, like, in existence) in Westeros.
Will the song be reinterpreted to sound more medieval in the show — maybe with some harps and lutes in place of The Weeknd’s typical slick ‘80s-inspired synth? Will The Weeknd, SZA, and Scott be making cameos this season, like Ed Sheeran did as a singing soldier in season 7? (It would be interesting to see how Game Of Thrones might try to incorporate three prominent Black artists into its guest cast, especially since the show doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to racial diversity.) Perhaps the song will be used over the credits or as some kind of promo — we might even get a cool music video out of it with special footage from Thrones’ final season.
There’s so much thematic inspiration in this show — Ice! Fire! War and zombies! Sex and love! Secret heirs and political intrigue! — that we don’t doubt this album will be a banger. All that’s left to do is see just how Game Of Thrones adds it to its TV empire.
