All The Clues Hiding In The Game Of Thrones Finale Soundtrack

As it turns out, there are clues! and secrets! hidden within Djawadi's music. The song "Truth" will be playing during the finale episode, in which many fans expect it to fully reveal Jon Snow's true parentage. Vanity Fair notes that "Truth" sounds suspiciously similar to "Dragonglass", the theme that played during Dany and Jon's foray into the caverns beneath Dragonstone. Brenda Noonan, who is also a composer, also dug deep into "Dragonstone" and discovered that the song is in the key of D minor, which gives it a mournful quality. This certainly echoes the doomed nature of their relationship, and definitely hints at a bittersweet destiny. "The parallels here to Jon and Dany’s burgeoning relationship are obvious (two people with disparate backgrounds, world views, and ambitions uniting toward a common goal). [Dragonglass] is a song of ice and fire, but it is also a song of quiet desperation." she writes, and we absolutely agree.