The world likes Marvel's Avengers franchise. But Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, love it. The couple shared a photograph on Instagram of them, and Stormi, in full Avengers gear. Like, deadass full Avengers gear in honor of Avengers: Endgame.
Where did they get this stuff?
Scott is dressed up as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, while Jenner is full Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. It looks like Stormi is just a baby Thor, hammer and all, as Jenner revealed in a later Instagram story. Jenner captioned the photo, "happy end game everyone," of course referring to the release of Endgame, out today, April 26. In another post, Jenner jokes that everyone missed her cameo at the end of the movie. "oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you." A comedian!
Now I know that I shouldn't try to make this photo make sense, because this is Kylie Jenner, but I just have some questions I need to get off my chest.
Did Marvel pay for this ad?
The company locked in Kris Jenner for some Captain Marvel promo earlier this year so it's not out of the question, but there are no hashtags or tags or taglines included in the post. Not even a mention of the film's release date! How much was Kris paid for her ad with them? How much was Kylie? Previously, Kris said that Kylie and Kim ask for the most for sponsored post — in the mid six-figures. Which leads me to 2.
If Jenner and Scott just purchased these costumes, how much did they COST?
According to this report by TIME, the Captain America's costume is worth about $3,720. But, everyone knows that Iron Man's gear is the most technologically advanced and therefore the most expensive. Going off that number, we're looking at about $6,000 photo opp.
Will they wear them in public?
Why only wear these costumes once? I want to see Scott and Jenner make appearances at movie theaters all over the country in this hauntingly accurate duplicates of the film's costumes.
How do they go to the bathroom in it?
It must take a while to put on the costume — especially Scott's — so how long does it take to take them off? This whole thing is too much for me to handle. (But if you do need to know when to go to the bathroom when you yourself go see Avengers: Endgame this weekend, we've got you covered here.)
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
