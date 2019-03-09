However, the legacy of the Rambeau name is even more important than casual moviegoers may know. It’s Maria’s daughter Monica that has the bigger comic book history, as she’s destined to grow up and become Captain Marvel herself. In fact, Monica Rambeau in the comics was actually the second person to take the Captain Marvel moniker, where Carol Danvers was the seventh. And her origin story was almost identical to the Captain Marvel movie: when she was a lieutenant in the New Orleans harbor patrol, she tried to prevent a dangerous weapon from being created and was exposed to “extra-dimensional energy” which gave her the power to be able convert her body to energy. The public named her Captain Marvel and she became the Avengers’ first Black female superhero before going on to eventually act as their leader. After some time, she retired the name Captain Marvel out of respect for Mar-Vell’s legacy and adopted the names Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum.