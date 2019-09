There are so many things to love about Captain Marvel, but all the internet has been talking about in the weeks leading up to the film’s release is Goose, Captain Marvel's adorable orange cat has been featured in all the marketing for Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie, and for good reason. He’s super cute! He’s super loving! And he got hundreds of thousands of people to wait around for all the credits just to watch him cough up a hairball (with the Tesseract inside of it, but still)! That’s some serious star power. But now that you’ve seen the movie, you probably have some questions about Goose; namely, what the hell is a Flerken and why did a cuddly cat shoot tentacles out of his mouth and eat several Kree aliens?