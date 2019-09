And while it’s sure to upset more than a few fanboys out there — we all lived through the Ghostbustersgate of 2016 — what it says about the importance of women to Marvel, and their equality on the superheroic stage, speaks far louder than any Captain Marvel troll's tweets, fake reviews and Rotten Tomatoes scores . They may not have been able to claim the title of first female superhero movie before DC Comics (Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman gets that distinction), but it rights some wrongs the studio has long trafficked in: Namely, making their female characters little more than love interests for the men at the stories’ hearts. (Seriously, justice for Black Widow. Let her and Carol be friends in Endgame, I beg of you. Scarlet Witch and Wasp can come, too.)