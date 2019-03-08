If you’ve only learned one thing from every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, let it be the fact that you shouldn’t get up and leave your seat as soon as the movie’s over. Going all the way back to the one that started it all, Iron Man, every MCU movie (except for Avengers: Infinity War) has included at least one (if not multiple) end credit scenes, and Captain Marvel doesn't stray from this pattern. And like all the other MCU movies before it, the Captain Marvel's end credit scenes not only give us one more moment from the film to theorize over, but also tease what’s coming next. As for how many end credit scenes there are, Captain Marvel falls right in line with the typical average: the movie has two end credit scenes, one of which comes at the bitter end. Neither is necessarily very long, but even though they might be roughly a minute a piece, there’s a lot of information packed into them. One scene falls at the mid-way point of the credits — aka, after all the major stars have been listed and we start to get into the nitty, gritty list of filmmaking who brought the movie to life — and one is tacked onto the very, very end for everyone who’s stayed in their seat the entire time.
Warning: Captain Marvel spoilers start here.
The first end credit scene is arguably the most important of the two, because it directly connects Captain Marvel to Avengers: Endgame. It’s obvious this end credit scene has also been pulled directly from Endgame, since it’s without a doubt a moment from the upcoming movie. So, if you’re were hoping to see another 1995 Captain Marvel moment, you’re out of luck. However, if you were hoping to see exactly how Captain Marvel meets the rest of the Avengers for the first time on-screen, this is exactly what you’re looking for. In the scene, after being intergalactically paged via Nick Fury’s beeper, Captain Marvel shows up at Avengers headquarters, depending to know where the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is right now.
The scene cuts before Steve Rogers or Natasha can answer her, so we have that explanation to look forward to. Hopefully, over the last 20 years, Captain Marvel has learned to keep her anger in check, because when she hears “so Thanos got all the Infinity Stones and snapped half of humanity away, including Nick Fury,” she’s going to put her photon fist through a wall.
The final end credit scene of the movie takes us in a completely different direction, back to the S.H.I.E.L.D. offices, specifically, Nick Fury’s desk. The scene isn’t dated, but there's a brick of an old desktop computer on Nick's desk, so it’s more than likely present day for the film, a.k.a. 1995. After lingering for a second on Nick’s empty desk — which at first comes across as a total end-of-Infinity-War-everyone’s-gone fakeout — we see everyone’s favorite feline flerken appear, Goose.
Goose is, without a doubt, the star of the movie (sorry, everyone else), and he gets one more scene-stealing moment to hack up a hairball on Nick’s desk. But, what Goose manages to cough up isn’t exactly a hairball, and rather, the tesseract that he swallowed earlier in the movie. Just before Captain Marvel leaves Earth, she asks Fury about the tesseract’s whereabouts, and he says it’s somewhere safe. Of course the safest place for the tesseract is in Goose’s stomach. Isn’t that where S.H.I.E.l.D. keeps all their most important items?
If you had a Goose/flerken, that’s where you’d store your valuables, too.
