If you’ve only learned one thing from every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, let it be the fact that you shouldn’t get up and leave your seat as soon as the movie’s over. Going all the way back to the one that started it all, Iron Man, every MCU movie (except for Avengers: Infinity War) has included at least one (if not multiple) end credit scenes, and Captain Marvel doesn't stray from this pattern. And like all the other MCU movies before it, the Captain Marvel's end credit scenes not only give us one more moment from the film to theorize over, but also tease what’s coming next. As for how many end credit scenes there are, Captain Marvel falls right in line with the typical average: the movie has two end credit scenes, one of which comes at the bitter end. Neither is necessarily very long, but even though they might be roughly a minute a piece, there’s a lot of information packed into them. One scene falls at the mid-way point of the credits — aka, after all the major stars have been listed and we start to get into the nitty, gritty list of filmmaking who brought the movie to life — and one is tacked onto the very, very end for everyone who’s stayed in their seat the entire time.