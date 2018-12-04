While the first trailer gave us a promising look at Marvel’s first female superhero lead, the second trailer, which dropped last night, clarifies several important plot points. From adorable cats to space battles to Carol Danvers kicking ass, it has everything fans could want.
The film established some backstory; Danvers (Brie Larson) lost her memory and was taken in by aliens called the Kree. Now, she’s fighting with them, flying through space and working with everyone from Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) to Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan). The answer to why she became one of the Kree may be hidden in the trailer; Mar-Vell (Jude Law) is responsible for her transformation in the comics. But with so much emphasis on Danver’s memories, it seems like her MCU origin story is going to be much more complicated than its comic counterpart.
We also finally know why Danvers punched an old lady. The woman was one of the Skrull, an evil shape-shifting alien. The war between the Kree and the Skrull was a big plot point in the comics, and some fans think this film will only be the beginning of a major new storyline.
The best part of the trailer by far is the appearance of Carol Danver’s cat, Goose. Nick Fury takes a break from being tough to pet the cat — except he might not be a cat at all. Goose has been getting a lot of attention in the promos, and the main theory about why is that he’s actually an alien. Alien, or not, the cat is cute!
The trailer sets up a great origin story for the franchise’s next big hero. Marvel really doesn’t want us to forget that Captain Marvel is their first female superhero solo movie. The trailer repeats a moment from the first one, the play on text with “Her” and “A Hero.” It’s clear that Captain Marvel could usher in a new era of female superheroes; we're optimistic that it will.
Captain Marvel will be in theaters March 8.
