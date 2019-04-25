The final film in the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is here. And yes, you've heard right: Avengers: Endgame has a three-hour runtime. You're probably thinking that this movie had better be as packed as one of Stefon's clubs on SNL if Marvel expects audiences to stay put (and phoneless) for that long.
The good news is that we can confirm that every single one of those 181 minutes is jammed full of important, satisfying, poignant, badass moments for anyone who's enjoyed at least a handful of the other 21 other films in the MCU. (If you haven't seen any Marvel movies, you might want to pass on this one.) The bad news: You're going to have a hard time pulling yourself away from the screen to head to the bathroom mid-movie unless you stop drinking liquids hours before your screening.
Marvel has positioned Endgame as the final chapter in the current MCU book that began with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in 2008, which means it's going to tie up a lot of loose ends about the current group of Avengers and what happens next for them. Without spoiling anything about the movie (except, you know, that the Avengers are in it and they... do things... to best Thanos), we'll try to answer as many of your burning questions about the MCU's grand finale as we can.
Is Avengers: Endgame Really 3 Hours Long?
Yep. The official run time is 3 hours and 58 seconds. On the bright side: it's 14 minutes shorter than Titanic, which some people (you know, like, random people who definitely didn't write this article) saw in the theater five times.
Thankfully, it doesn't feel like it's three hours long.
OK, Why Is Avengers: Endgame 3 Hours?
Well, if you saw Infinity War, you know that the remaining Avengers are in a seemingly unsolvable pickle, so yeah, they kinda need the full three hours to fix that. Luckily, the film is essentially broken into three different segments, making it incredibly digestible for a film that addresses nearly every single one of fans' concerns as it wraps up the current MCU era. And it's not wall-to-wall action, either — there are quiet emotional moments, shocking reveals, scientific problem-solving, loving reunions, tearful... moments, and plenty of jokes (in addition to the action, of course).
Is There An Intermission In Avengers: Endgame?
Unfortunately, Endgame only has an intermission in Europe, friends. But you can take a well-timed bathroom break if you really can't deal. Here's the deal: You should probably try not to miss any of this epic conclusion, but if you slip out at almost any point in the first 2 hours and 10 minutes or so, you should be able to catch up. Just make sure you're ready to stay put from around 2 hours and 15 minutes through the end.
We'd recommend slipping out about an hour in, when Ant Man (Paul Rudd) is discussing... the testing phase of the remaining Avengers' plan to solve their Thanos problem. (You'll know it when you see it.) If you don't need to go yet, you'll could hold out about 50 more minutes, when Black Widow and Hawkeye attempt to accomplish, something together (again, you'll know it when you see it). For this second option, you can't hesitate to hop up and you've got to be quick, because the end of this sequence is very important to the overall plot.
Whatever you do, be back in your seat by the 2 hour-15-minute mark or you will absolutely regret it.
Should You Stay For The Avengers: Endgame Credits?
Honestly, the initial end credits sequence, featuring the original Avengers, is one of the most touching moments of the whole experience. Beyond that, if you'd like to see the full list of the hundreds of creatives who contributed to this massive feat of a film, sure! Stick around.
But if you're hoping for a mid- or post-credits scene, you're outta luck. Endgame is essentially a big ol' mic drop for this phase of the MCU, so there's nothing else to add... yet.
So, Is Avengers: Endgame's Runtime Worth It?
If you've ever enjoyed an Avengers movie, it really is.
