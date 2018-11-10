Kim Kardashian Thanks Firefighters As Wildfires Continue To Spread

Wildfires in California, which began Thursday night, have caused thousands to evacuate. Kim Kardashian West and her family, who live in the town of Calabasas and whose home is vulnerable to the Woolsey fire, evacuated on Friday.
Now, Kardashian is giving fans updates on her own emergency situation, as well as thanking responders who came to fight the flames.
“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment,” wrote Kardashian on Twitter. “It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe.”
She added shortly after:
“Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe!”
In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire is burning in Ventura County, while the Hill Fire is now burning only a few miles away from Thousand Oaks, the town which, on Wednesday night, was the location of the bar mass shooting that left 12 people dead. Also burning is the Camp Fire in Northern California.
If you want to help victims of the California wildfires, the Ventura County Community Foundation has created the Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund to serve those affected. The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is hosting a disaster relief fund for fire victims. The North Valley Community Foundation is raising money for those affected by the fire in Paradise.
