Miley Cyrus' Home Burned Down In The California Wildfires This Weekend

Miley Cyrus is one among many celebrities who suffered damages as a result of an ongoing California wildfire. Cryus' home burned to the ground this weekend, forcing her to evacuate to safety.
"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," Cyrus wrote on Instagram and Twitter Sunday. She shared that her animals and the "love of her life" were safe, thankfully, and encouraged her followers to donate.
A number of celebrities have been affected by the wildfires in California, which authorities say are the deadliest on record. As three wildfires continue to sweep through California this week, thousands of people are being forced to leave their homes. Kim Kardashian is among them; the star evacuated her Hollywood home Thursday night.
"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story. She posted a photo of the blaze from a plane window, writing, "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe." She later added an update: “firefighters are arriving.”
Later on Friday, Kardashian posted a photo with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, indicating that she had evacuated alongside her sister.
“Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece,” she wrote in the caption. “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”
Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she was watching the Hill Fire, later posting, “The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please." Kourtney Kardashian has also evacuated. The star posted a photo of her car packed up with the caption: “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires.”
Kourtney Kardashian confirmed in an Instagram story that her home was safe.
Caitlyn Jenner was also fortunate. Despite earlier reports from TMZ that her house burned down in the Woolsey fire, aerial pictures taken on Saturday show her home seems to have avoided structural damage. Jenner had lived in the home since 2015, and it had previously been featured on her reality show.
Jenner confirmed later in a video she posted to Instagram that she and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins (and their dogs) were safe.
“Don’t know if the house made it or not,” she said. “It’s still up in the air.”
Lady Gaga also had to evacuate her home. In her her Instagram story, she shared photos of smoke encircling trees on her property, wrote that she had evacuated earlier in the day, and said she was sending prayers to everyone affected.
In an Instagram story, Will Smith filmed himself climbing to a higher vantage point to check out the fires (saying he had done so on Willow Smith’s orders), which were about eight miles away from his home. Though he was not in the evacuation zone, he urged everyone who was to get out ASAP.
As of Sunday, several celebrities reported that their homes have burned down, including Shannen Doherty, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler, and Camille Grammer.
Alyssa Milano and Rainn Wilson were also affected as Malibu was evacuated on Friday. "Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks," Wilson tweeted. The Office actor added, "Then send them some cash."
January Jones and Orlando Bloom were also affected by the wildfires, according to their Instagrams. Jones posted a video of airplanes dropping flame-fighting material over her neighborhood.
On Friday evening, Charlie Sheen wrote on Twitter that he could not reach his parents, Martin and Janet Sheen. In an interview with Fox 11, Martin said he was fine and planning on spending the night in his car in Zuma Beach.
"We've been here since 1970 in Malibu, and we have been through a couple of them, but I've never seen one like this,” he said, “With this intensity, for this long, took out so much property and caused such havoc."
Around 75,000 people have been evacuated in Southern California alone, according to CNN. This is the second year in a row that the state has been devastated by fires.
Those eager to help those affected by the fire can do so by donating or volunteering with relief efforts.
This story was originally published earlier on November 9, 2018; additional reporting was added.
