How To Help The Victims Of The California Wildfires

Three major wildfires – Camp, Woolsey, and Hill – have engulfed the state of California.
Camp Fire, in the northern part of the state, has destroyed more than 6,700 structures and killed at least 29 people, making it California's most destructive wildfire and third deadliest in history. The blaze also consumed most of Paradise, a town north of Sacramento. In Southern California, firefighters estimate that more than the 300,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes because of the Woolsey and Hill fires.
As the wildfires continue to rage, those looking to help can support those suffering from the devastation in a number of ways. Here are some local, regional, and national organizations seeking help with relief efforts.
American Red Cross workers have set up temporary shelters and food sites across the state. Donate to the efforts by visiting redcross.org or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donors can even specifically request their monies go towards California relief efforts by writing the specific disaster name in the memo line of a check made out to the organization.
The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation supports the first responders fighting on the frontlines of the wildfires. They are currently requesting donations to put towards hydration backpacks for the firefighters.
The CCF Wildfire Relief Fund supports immediate recovery efforts for major California wildfires, as well as long-term preparedness efforts.
The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is partnering with United Way of Ventura County to collect donations for its its Disaster Relief Fund.
The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting animals evacuating from the Hill and Woolsey fires. You can also donate directly to the organization or purchase items like food and toys through their Amazon wish list.
Baby2Baby is working to get high-need items to children affected by the ongoing Camp, Hill, and Woolsey fires in California. Help them supply diapers, wipes, blankets, and other basic baby essentials to families in need by purchasing from their registry.
Donate directly to Direct Relief, which helps provide resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in wildfire-affected areas across California. Tito's Handmade Vodka has pledged to match all donations, up to $15,000.
CNN’s Impact Your World initiative has created a page to collect donations that will go towards supporting seven organizations including The Community Foundation Sonoma County, Convoy of Hope and Direct Relief.
The Firefighters Charitable Foundation accepts donations to support volunteer fire stations and helps wildfire victims.
California Volunteers, a state office that manages volunteer programs in California, has created a list of services and donation options to help victims affected by the Camp, Woolsey, and Hill fires. Use this list to find information about making donations and volunteering.
Airbnb's Open Home Program facilitates connecting those displaced by natural disaster with people who can open up their homes in the area. The accommodations are free. So far, over 700 homes have been opened to evacuees in Ventura County.
California Fire Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization that is working to get fast funds to everyone effected through its SAVE program, where frontline firefighters are given prepaid Mastercards to distribute to victims who often didn't have time to pack everything they needed before they were forced to evacuate. With it, they can get necessities like food, a change of clothes, or pay for somewhere to stay.
You can donate to the North Valley Community Foundation's emergency response funds, which are allocated to organizations on the ground.
This story was originally published on November 10, 2018; additional reporting was added.
