Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Jordyn Woods' Revealing Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk almost didn’t happen, as the latter was skeptical about conducting the interview, according to The Daily Mail.
“To be honest with you, I was very wary because I didn't think I could do her justice because I am so close to her," Pinkett Smith said during a London screening of her show. After consulting with her husband, though, she ultimately decided to go through with it.
Pinkett Smith, a close family friend of Woods’, also confessed that it was a struggle to remain objective while the model shared her side of the story that has dominated headlines since February.
“It was a learning experience for me because Jordyn is like a daughter to me,” Pinkett Smith explained. “But then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see it from every angle. That was tough.”
During the episode, Woods opened up about the allegations that she kissed NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner admitted that Thompson kissed her, but denied they had sex.
The backlash to the rumors of Thompson’s infidelity were swift for Woods, who moved out of Jenner’s guest house soon after. Most recently, Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram, seemingly putting the final nail in the coffin of their friendship. However, Woods recently told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she hopes one day the two can “come back together one day and be stronger and happier."
Nonetheless, Pinkett Smith said that Woods was content with their talk, which reassured Pinkett Smith that she had done the right thing conducting the interview.
“She was happy, so I was happy,” Pinkett Smith said. “You feel me? As long as she felt as though we did right by her, I was happy. That’s it.”
