Tristan Thompson Defended Khloé Kardashian Amid Backlash To His "Wrong Doings"

Tristan Thompson is often silent in the face of drama, but last night he made a rare public statement in the midst of accusations against Khloé Kardashian, claiming that she "stole" Thompson from his pregnant ex, Jordan Craig. Kardashian has previously addressed these rumors, but the accusations were renewed when it appeared on Instagram that Thompson and Craig were vacationing together with their two-year-old son, Prince. However, according to Thompson, neither of these things are true.
"I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming NBA season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible," he wrote on Twitter. "I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false."
He then took the opportunity to emphasize that he was "SINGLE" when he and Kardashian met.
"The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary," he continued. "She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."
If Thompson was indeed "SINGLE" when the two met, then the "wrong doings" he's referencing could in fact be the two times he was very publicly found to have cheated on Kardashian, once right before their birth of their child, and most recently with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. This would be the first time he's speaking publicly about his side of the drama, despite the instances becoming huge storylines on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
He has, however, begun a habit of gushing over the Kardashian on social media — even though she doesn't necessarily understand it.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote on Instagram back in June. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."
Meanwhile, True and Prince are living their best lives.
