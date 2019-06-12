Khloé Kardashian Personally Clears Up Rumors About Tristan Thompson's Pregnant Ex

Believe it or not, before the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson drama and before the nightclub Tristan Thompson drama, there was other Tristan Thompson drama that is still unfolding. Court documents obtained by Radar Online show that Thompson's ex, Jordan Craig, has accused the basketball player of cheating on her with Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy, causing "an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress" that apparently complicated her pregnancy. While, as always, Thompson has nothing to say about these accusations, Kardashian has stepped forward on Instagram Stories to give her side of the story.
First and foremost, the Good American founder says their relationship began with a blind date, and it wasn't until a few dates had gone by that he revealed his ex was pregnant. Kardashian said this news made her "reluctant" to date him, but he presented convincing evidence that they weren't doing anything seedy.
"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met," she wrote. "He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."
However, because it's Thompson, Kardashian acknowledges that she may not have been given the truth.
"If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!" she continued. "I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way." Craig has not responded to Kardashian's Instagram story testimonial as of yet.
Meanwhile, my plea for a Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and now Jordan Craig brunch club persists.
