Khloé Kardashian To Tristan Thompson's Birthday Message: ?????

Khloé Kardashian had a big birthday celebration on Thursday, but despite his best attempt, Tristan Thompson was not involved. Kardashian's ex and the father of her baby True posted a somewhat out-of-character, sentimental message on Instagram in honor of her birthday, calling her "the most beautiful human" he had ever met. Whatever he was hoping to accomplish, it reportedly didn't work. A source told People that the Good American founder "didn’t really get why he posted it."
“They have a child together, but are not together,” the continued. “Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.”
This would make sense, especially because Keeping Up With The Kardashians is in the middle of its two-part finale all about how Thompson cheated on Kardashian for the second time. He's not exactly in the public's good graces, and it's possible he thought this Instagram would do some damage control.
“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” the basketball player wrote. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”
You'll note that Kardashian didn't respond to the message, just gave it a Like, which almost feels worse than doing nothing at all.
Speaking of Instagram antics on Kardashian's birthday, a video taken at her party last night may have just revealed sister Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy. In the background of a shot on Kardashian's Instagram story, a voice can be heard saying "I'm pregnant," and many are hoping it belongs to the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. For many reasons, it sounds like everyone over in Calabasas (plus Cleveland) could benefit from logging off for the weekend — except True. She should post as much as she wants.
