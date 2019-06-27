Khloé Kardashian's birthday has come when tensions with Tristan Thompson are at an all-time high thanks to the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There's so much unfinished drama between the two that even Thompson's sweet birthday message for the 35-year-old can't convince us that things are back to normal. While the Instagram posted by the basketball gushes over the Revenge Body creator, it's very clearly from a distance.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," the caption reads. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."
Advertisement
If you are "sending blessings" over Instagram, that likely means you aren't spending time with that person to bless them IRL.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Kardashian emphasized that she's single.
"I'm not dating right now," she told the outlet. "But I love life...I'm so fine not dating right now."
She went on to say that she's not in the "headspace" for dating, and that she hasn't watched back the drama with Thompson and Jordyn Woods on KUWTK because it's too "toxic."
As for her relationship with Thompson, it appears she's keeping him at a distance. You'll notice that while Kardashian liked the Instagram photo, she didn't comment — just double-tapped and kept scrolling. Savage.
Advertisement