KUWTK Is Finally Getting To The Tristan-Jordyn Drama, But Is Khloé Ready To Handle It?

The first trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians two-part season finale dropped last night, and it indicates that the show will finally address the drama between Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé Kardashian.
While most of this season has been about other family fights and confrontations, the biggest scandal of 2019 has not yet been tackled head-on. But now, in the emotional trailer, fans are finally seeing the family's reactions to Thompson and Woods hooking up at a party back in February. While Khloé appears in the trailer, she will not be live-tweeting the episode, like she's done for every other one this season.
In response to a fan who said they are "dreading" the upcoming storyline, Khloé apologized in advance, announcing she will be sitting this episode out.
Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019
Her decision makes sense, especially considering that the state of Khloé and Thompson is still unclear. She is fond of posting cryptic Instagram Stories, which often hint at dealing with a cheater or moving on from a toxic person, but the former couple has not given an explicit update on their relationship, or co-parenting status, since the season started. Perhaps after the second part of the finale airs next Sunday, Khloé will break her silence on Thompson once and for all.
In the trailer, which is only available on E!'s website this time, Khloé says that she knew the type of guy Thompson was but didn't expect this behavior from Woods, Kylie Jenner's (former) best friend. We also see Kim Kardashian telling Kris Jenner that not only are the rumors true but that Thompson admitted to them. The upcoming episodes are what viewers have been waiting to see all season, but it doesn't make it all feel any less icky.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 PM ET on E!.
