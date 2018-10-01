The Kardashians, masters of PR, have perfected the art of approachability. They're rich, they're powerful, but just like the rest of us, they tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday night. They tweet their reactions, retweet fan accounts, address critics right there and then, and even get into Twitter feuds with each other.
This season especially has been really exciting to follow along, with all the real season 15 drama unfolding during Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's live-tweets of the episodes. The tension and passive aggressive undertones between Kim and Kourtney have been real nail biters. Meanwhile, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner are on autopilot, with very obviously pre-scheduled tweets that were not composed by them flooding our feeds.
While the melodrama is on high this season, the sisters are actually not doing anything they haven't done in seasons past, sticking to mostly the same construct come Sunday nights. This sort of fan interaction is an asset to a family as scandal-ridden as the Kardashian-Jenners have proven to be. The show and the sisters' social media activity allows the first family of reality TV to rewrite their narrative, often skewing it to benefit them. One needs to look no further than the Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, and Scott Disick scandals to see who came out looking sympathetic on KUWTK.
Ahead, the formula for the perfect Kardashian live-tweet, because what better way to combat the Sunday scaries than to tweet about your family drama?
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.