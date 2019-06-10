Not only does Kris let Kim (and later, Kanye) plan the party, but she also approves a controversial invite: Caitlyn’s. This is huge because Kris and Caitlyn had an epic falling out over a story from Caitlyn’s book, and Kim says the entire transition was difficult for her mom, but they stay in touch because of Kylie and Kendall. Kim later regrets the olive branch once Khloé points out how awkward of a position that puts Kris in — she already had the party taken from her, and now her ex is invited? Talk about adding insult to injury — but when Kim calls her mom to apologize and tell her that she plans to disinvite Caitlyn, Kris says it's fine. "Leave it," she demands. She'd rather see Kendall and Kylie enjoying themselves with their dad then worry about her own feelings. #MomLife.