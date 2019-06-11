Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are Entering The "Good Vibes" Phase Of Their Refriendship

A party with Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Kylie Jenner all in attendance does not sound like a pleasant time, given that cheating scandal heard around the world. However, things may not be quite as dramatic as they may appear between Woods and Jenner. According to a new report from TMZ, Woods and Jenner are on such okay terms, they even conversed at said party.
The two shared a moment Friday night at WeHo nightclub Bootsy Bellows, where a party was held for mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday. (Jenner and Karanikolaou are very close; they even have matching tattoos that say "Stormi.") Per TMZ, both women were at the club for mere minutes, but Jenner took the time to leave her section and chat with Woods. According to a source, there was no awkwardness between the former best friends and roommates — the "good vibes" were felt by all. One step closer to refriending each other!
Thompson, however, did not get a warm welcome from Woods or Jenner. Though he reportedly went over to Jenner, only Jenner's sister Kendall spoke to him, per TMZ. Woods reportedly didn't speak to him, either.
If one believes Woods' version of events, that makes plenty of sense. Shortly after news broke that Woods and Thompson allegedly hooked up behind Khloé Kardashian's back, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to set the record straight. She claimed that Thompson kissed her on his way out of a party, and that contrary to belief, that was the extent of their romantic interaction.
"We're all dancing and we're all drinking...I'm not thinking I shouldn't be here. And that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods explained on the talk show. "How I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex's house or the father of my child...I didn't think about that, and that's the first part of the problem."
What will come of this party interaction? Perhaps nothing — or, perhaps, Woods will once again be welcomed into the Keeping Up With the Kardashian clan. Thompson will likely never be quite so lucky.
