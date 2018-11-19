Khloé Kardashians Clears Up The Biggest Rumor About Her, Tristan & His Ex

Even before April 2018 — when the DailyMail exposed Tristan Thompson's apparent affair — Khloé Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been plagued by rumors and scandal. The rumor was that Thompson and Kardashian started dating before Thompson broke up with his ex Jordan Craig, who gave birth to their son in December of 2016. (This would mean, effectively, that Thompson did to Craig precisely what he appears to have done to Kardashian.) None of the parties involved ever confirmed this rumor, but fans ran with it. Recently, as the action of her birth and the cheating scandal unfurled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian finally addressed it on Twitter.
Advertisement
It started with an accusatory tweet: "Jordan will never get that moment back where U made the birth of her & Tristan’s son all about YOU. U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth," one irate fan wrote to Kardashian. In Sunday's episode of KUWTK, Kardashian finally gave birth to True Thompson. She did so without addressing the so-called cheating scandal — she wanted the birth to be perfect and free and easy, no squabbling allowed. (That came later.)
In response to this particular accusation, Kardashian wrote, "What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight."
She later added, "You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe."
Agreed. Jordan will never get that moment back where U made the birth of her & Tristan’s son all about YOU. U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth. U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents. pic.twitter.com/zMCc91f2FD— Vegan Twins ? (@twinveganspdx) November 19, 2018
What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018
Though Craig, Thompson, and Kardashian are all pretty loathe to talk about this situation, Craig has appeared to be supportive of Kardashian in the past. In April, when chaos descended in the wake of the video of Thompson kissing another woman, Craig posted a message on Instagram that appeared to be a message of solidarity.
"If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others," Craig wrote. "Wishing peace for everyone."
At this point, months after the scandal and years after Craig's son Prince Oliver was born, it seems peace might finally be in everyone's grasp.
Advertisement