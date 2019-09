Khloé Kardashians Clears Up The Biggest Rumor About Her, Tristan & His Ex

Even before April 2018 — when the DailyMail exposed Tristan Thompson's apparent affair Khloé Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been plagued by rumors and scandal. The rumor was that Thompson and Kardashian started dating before Thompson broke up with his ex Jordan Craig, who gave birth to their son in December of 2016. (This would mean, effectively, that Thompson did to Craig precisely what he appears to have done to Kardashian.) None of the parties involved ever confirmed this rumor, but fans ran with it. Recently, as the action of her birth and the cheating scandal unfurled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kardashian finally addressed it on Twitter.