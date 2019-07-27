It's Official: Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Jordyn Woods On Instagram

It has been five months since Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Jordyn Woods imploded over rumors that Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Woods. A lot has happened since: Woods moved out of Jenner’s house, Kardashian posted a ton of cryptic Instagram stories about the whole scandal, and, ultimately, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. But just when it started to look like a Jenner and Woods reunion could happen, Jenner unfollowed her former best friend on Instagram.
Jenner only follows 124 people, among them Pinkett Smith, her husband Will Smith, and longtime friend Jaden Smith. (Thompson, of course, was ditched long ago.) While a quick scan indicates that Woods is still following Jenner — and also still following her sister, Kendall, and Kardashian/Jenner momager Kris — it looks like Jenner might still need some more space.
In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner candidly speaks out about her broken friendship with Woods for the first time. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen...for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” she says. “She was my security blanket. We did everything together. It just felt like, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else, and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”
Maybe these two estranged friends will find their way back to each other after the drama has died down — just don’t expect it on the next season of KUWTK.
