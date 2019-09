It's Official: Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Jordyn Woods On Instagram

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner candidly speaks out about her broken friendship with Woods for the first time. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen...for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” she says. “She was my security blanket. We did everything together. It just felt like, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else, and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”