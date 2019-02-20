All The Khloé-Tristan-Jordyn Updates You Missed While You Were Sleeping

Few things have really happened since TMZ reported Tuesday evening that Tristan Thompson had apparently cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. But the internet is ever-watchful, and everything the Kardashians do has now become evidence of something greater.
Last night, Khloé seemingly responded to the scandal with a series of emojis on a post from Hollywood Unlocked, a pop culture news site. (The use of the "talking head" emoji leading many to believe that she has heard the news.) Meanwhile, fans were flocking to Woods' Instagram to let her know that they had also heard the rumor.
In the hours since this news hit the world wide web, Thompson, who has been a villain in this narrative before, disabled comments on his Instagram. Malika Haaq, Khloé's best friend, reportedly posted then deleted "these hoes ain't loyal" on an Instagram post referencing the alleged scandal.
Fans also dove into Khloé latest Instagram stories — the ones she posted yesterday before the news broke — which may have been hinting at this news all along.
"i apologize if i was ever the toxic person in anyone's life," Khloé wrote in one post. "whether i did you wrong, led you on, acted on impulse, let my emotions get the best of me, or walked away with no explanation. i'm maturing every day and righting my wrongs, slowly becoming a better version of me."
She also shared a post from The Street Quotes, a quote-aggregating Instagram. The quote? "If you break someone, and they still wish you the best, you've lost the greatest thing for you in your life." (See the original post, below.)
She also shared the two following quotes:
"Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing."
"If your friendship has lasted more than 7 years, you are no longer friends. You are family."
Both could be about the potential Woods-Thompson news. The latter quote especially could be about Woods, who has been a friend of the family for more than seven years.
Khloé and Woods both have comments happily enabled on their respective Instagrams and even still follow each other, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Everyone is still waiting for Kylie to comment on the matter, however cryptically, but for now all we know is that sources claim she is "torn" and/or "reeling."
