Okay, Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Are Totally Friends Again

Are you ready for a world in which Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite? I am, and according to some clues on Instagram, it's totally happening.
On Friday, fans noticed that Woods liked not one, but two Instagrams posted by her (former??) best friend —something you probably wouldn't do if things were still hostile.
The first Instagram, a video of Stormi walking with dad Travis Scott, isn't the most revealing. Woods lived in Jenner's house and helped her raise Stormi, and, according to Us Weekly, misses the toddler even more than she misses Jenner. However, it's hard to separate Jenner from Stormi — especially since the video is posted to Jenner's account.
The second pic proves that Woods is, at the very least, extending a social media olive branch. It's titled "baecation" and features only Jenner and Scott.
Another big clue that things may be heading in the direction of friendship? Elizabeth Woods, mother of Jordyn, commented three heart emojis on an Instagram post of Jenner's.
"I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."
In case you haven't heard about the schism the separated Jenner and her longtime BFF Woods, it has everything to do with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's now ex-partner and father of her daughter, True. Reports alleged that Thompson and Woods hooked up at his house party — something which Woods denies ever happening.
Woods claimed — on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, no less — that Thompson kissed her quickly on the lips, without her explicit consent, as she was walking out of the party. Still, Kardashian tweeted that she did not believe Woods' version of events, and accused her of "ruining" her family, before apologizing for the harsh and unfair language.
While we may never come to a final conclusion as to what really happened that night (I'm inclined to believe Woods' version of things, but that's just me) Jenner may have made peace with this alleged "betrayal." Though Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner's house, where the two were roommates, things appear a little more chill now than they have for weeks.
Could it really, truly be "all good" with this celebrity BFF duo? For Stormi's sake, let's hope.
