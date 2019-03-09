What Happened To The Dog Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Adopted Together?

As we enter another month of cheating scandals and family drama, fans are wondering what’s going to happen to the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family: former roomies Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ newly adopted puppy, Wesley.
Wesley, who has been nothing but a good boy, is now caught in the middle of Woods’ unceremonious breakup with the Kardashian-Jenners after Woods admitted to kissing Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend (and now rumored ex) Tristan Thompson last month. That news broke on February 19, just over a week after Woods and Jenner introduced their newest housemate to the world.
“We adopted a puppy today,” Jenner said on her Instagram stories earlier last month, sharing a video of a smiling Woods cradling the tiny black and brown pupper at Stormi’s first birthday party. Woods also put up a video of herself holding Wesley captioned, “My baby.”
The next day, Jenner posted more videos of Wesley exploring the house and later tripping over his paws in a giant fluffy white rug. “Sorry I just can’t get over him!!” she wrote.
“We think he’s a chihuahua-dachshund mix,” Jenner said at one point. “I love you, Wesley.”
Woods has since appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and opened up about her version of events, but it’s unclear exactly where she stands with the family now, especially longtime BFF Jenner. It doesn’t look good — reports indicate that after about a year of rooming together, Woods is no longer living with Kylie — but what about Wesley?
Never fear: it appears that Cosmopolitan cracked the case, with an assist from Jenner’s Instagram stories from earlier this week. In a few key shots, Wesley is seen poking around the house and cuddling with Jenner, indicating that she has retained custody of the pup.
While we’re so here for Woods to start fresh and put this drama behind her, we also hope she and Jenner find a way to work things out — for Wesley’s sake, at least.
