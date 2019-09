Breaking Down 31 Days Of Non-Stop Kardashian Drama

The drama that will come to define the first half of 2019 is, hands down, the messy situation between Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson. A love triangle between one of the most famous reality stars, her (already sus) athlete boyfriend , and the best friend of the world's youngest self-made billionaire (more on that later) would be juicy and shocking enough, but that's far from the whole picture. The headline-making and gossip-producing scandal is just one of many intertwining Kardashian moments leading up to the premiere of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians