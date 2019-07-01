Kourtney Kardashian Is Single-Handedly Ending All Her Family's Feuds

No one starts a celebrity feud like a Kardashian, but Kourtney Kardashian is doing something new to keep her family in the public eye: she’s making amends.
Back in February, the Internet blew up when it broke that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Celebrities got involved and chose sides; fans tried to make sense of what had really happened; and, finally, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. It was a lot. Anyone who keeps up with the drama knows that the Kardashian and Smith families haven’t been on the friendliest of terms since: Pinkett Smith even unfollowed the whole family on Instagram.
However, the feud came full circle on Sunday with a hug. Kourtney was spotted out in West Hollywood, according to TMZ, when she ran into Willow, Jada’s youngest daughter. The two shared a hug, ending speculation that there’s still bad blood between the families.
And Willow isn’t the only one Kourtney’s reaching out to. Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is still dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie, but Kourtney wants the world to know there are nothing but good vibes between the three. Richie even appeared in one of the last moments of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ recent season 16 finale. An episode-ending montage featured a short video of Kardashian, Disick, and their children walking on a tarmac — with Richie smiling in the midst of the action. Disick's girlfriend also popped up in the holiday episode, “Christmas Chaos.” Nothing says Kardashian family approval quite like a good KUWTK edit.
It’s uncertain whether the feud with Woods will ever come to an end, but if anyone can fix this mess, it’s starting to look like it might be Kourt. And in the meantime, maybe she can call up Taylor Swift.
