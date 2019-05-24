Kylie Jenner Speaks Out On "Divorce" From Jordyn Woods

The alleged hookup between Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson left Kylie Jenner without a best friend and housemate. Now that Woods is moving on from her public split with America's most famous family, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians can relive the drama on television — where Kylie is finally speaking out about all the drama.
According to a preview for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Woods and Thompson drama is about to hit the fan. In a preview for the upcoming episode, Khloé is seen on the phone with an unknown person, who tells Khloé "[Jordyn's] legs were between [Tristan's] legs," a comment that Woods herself would later explain to family friend Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.
Khloé and Kris Jenner are both in tears in the preview. Kylie is decidedly calmer, but does say, seemingly in reference to Woods: "She f---ed up."
Kris states what would become truer than ever now that Kylie has allegedly asked Woods to get the rest of her stuff from the home they shared: "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."
"I am so proud of Kylie and Jordyn," she said in the episode. "Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I have known you for forever, and I am so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and are growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin is such a blessing."
Kylie has not said much about the state of her friendship with Woods, though she did tell The New York Times that the online sale of the pair's Kylie Cosmetics collaboration following the Thompson news was a coincidence — not an insult to Woods.
"That is just not in my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back," Kylie told the The New York Times.
Check out the preview for the episode below.
