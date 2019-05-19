Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have each taken a page out of an HGTV playbook. Jenner has reportedly cleaned house, while her ex-BFF Woods is busy decorating her new one.
Following a round of angry tweets and a Red Table Talk, the smoke around the dumpster fire known as the alleged Khloé-Tristan-Jordyn hookup fiasco seemingly settled. But given that Woods lived with Jenner before the incident and everyone involved got pretty tight-lipped, an update on everyone’s living arrangements sort of fell through the cracks. Well, until now.
A source told TMZ that an unnamed Kardashian-Jenner family member wanted Woods’ remaining belongings gone from Jenner’s guest house stat, even going so far as to call the stuff still being there “disrespectful.” So, Woods did just that and returned to her former residence about a week and a half ago to retrieve her things. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for both Jenner and Woods for comment.
Don’t worry about Woods, though, she’s got a new pad, and this time it seems like her name is the only one on the lease/mortgage. She took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her new home’s first piece of furniture: a sectional.
“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” Woods wrote on an Instagram post. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”
Jenner reportedly wasn’t home when Woods came by her place, but sources say the two are still amicable and text each other occasionally. So, this might be the final nail in the Jenner-Woods living arrangement coffin, but their friendship? Something tells me it’s not completely over yet.
