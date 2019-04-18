A Quick Update On The State Of Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner

If you’re over those alleged bad vibes between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, good news: things are (maybe) looking up.
Jenner may be ready to bury the hatchet with Woods, who was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, now-ex partner of Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, according to a source for Us Weekly. Given some time.
“Jordyn and Kylie will always share a special bond and they’ll rekindle their friendship slowly, but it’s going to take some time and healing,” said the source.
Woods and Jenner have been friends since the summer before high school. Woods lived in Jenner's guesthouse and helped her through her long-concealed pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster.
This isn’t the only bright spot in this post-friendship timeline. Earlier this month, Woods’ mother Elizabeth spread love in the comment section of Jenner’s Instagram post of her daughter Stormi. Days later, Woods herself liked a few of Jenner’s pics as well.
Reports broke that Woods and Thompson had hooked up at a house party back in February. Woods, who previously worked as a model for Kardashian’s clothing company Good American, shared her side of the story on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Woods’ description of the event differs from many media reports.
“On the way out he did kiss me...no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," she explained on the Facebook Watch show.
She also apologized for being in a place she deemed inappropriate in hindsight.
"We're all dancing and we're all drinking...I'm not thinking I shouldn't be here. And that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods told Pinkett Smith on the show. "How I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex's house or the father of my child...I didn't think about that, and that's the first part of the problem."
The apology is out there. How long it will take the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and especially Kylie, to accept it, is unclear.
